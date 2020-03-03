|
Carolyn Miller Sullivan passed away February 21, 2020 in Worcester, MA surrounded by family. She was born January 15, 1940 in Pawtucket, RI to parents Rev. Edmund A. Miller and Ruth C. Miller. Survivied by her children: Mark J. Sullivan (Sarah) of Jefferson, MA and Margot S. Purdy (Keith) of Fayetteville, AR; grandchildren: Kelly Roy (Emily), Justin Sullivan, and Brock Purdy and a sister Marilyn Hicks. Carolyn was the former Wife of Peter J. Sullivan. Carolyn grew up in Norwood, MA and graduated with the Class of 1957 from Norwood High School. She was active in Cheerleading, traffic squad, yearbook staff, senior musical, Glee Club, tennis, honor roll and was a class officer. UMass Amherst class of 1961 Degree in Management: Chi Omega, Womens Athletic Association, Christian Association, Precisionettes, Deans List, Carnival Ball Committee, Management Club, and Secretary. She married Peter J. Sullivan in August 1062, they divorced in 1971. Carolyn lived in Marlborough, MA 1968-2015 where she raised her children prior to entering the workforce in Human Resources first at Data General Corporation 1979-early 1990s. Then at Bose Corporation where she finished her distinguished career retiring in 2005. In her retirement she spent time as a volunteer at the Southborough Library and Marlborough Hospital. She enjoyed the beach, yard work, home improvement projects, and most importantly time with her family. Since March 2015 she resided in Auburn, MA. A celebration of life will take place at 11am on Friday, March 27 at the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Hwy, Cumberland, RI 02864. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carolyn M. Sullivan to the (act.alz.org).
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020