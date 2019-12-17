|
|
Charles "Skip" DiStefano, loving husband and father of four, passed away peacefully after a long battle with brain cancer on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born May 2, 1975, in Dedham, the son of Charles DiStefano and Susan Beers Guptill. Skip was raised in Dedham, and graduated from Dedham High School, Class of 1993. He married Stacey Harper DiStefano on August 2, 2008, and they moved to Quincy to be closer to the ocean, where he worked for many years as a lobsterman and a charter boat captain. Together they have four children, Dylan (9), Lyla (8), Dominic (6) and Julia (4). Skip was a devoted father, a dedicated husband and a loyal friend. He never missed an opportunity to teach his children about the love of Jesus or the beauty of the ocean. Fishing was not only his profession, but his passion. His kind heart and easy-going spirit shined through whether he was casting a line, spending time with his friends and family or talking about his faith. The way he lived his life serves as a reminder to all, to put others first and to love fully. Skip will be forever remembered by his wife, Stacey; and their precious children, Dylan, Lyla, Dominic and Julia; by his parents, Susan and her husband Pete Guptill of Florida and Chuck DiStefano and his wife Linda Sacca of Dedham; and his sister, Dori and her husband Jaime Maloney also of Dedham. He also leaves his paternal grandmother, Ellie DiStefano and several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham, on Wednesday, December 18, from 2-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Life Community Church, 158 Washington Street, in Quincy, on Thursday, December 19, at 10 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Skip DiStefano Memorial Fund, c/o Citizens Bank, 495 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169. For directions and guest book, gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019