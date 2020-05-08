|
Chester E. Carbonello, 75, of Dedham MA, 10/8/1944 | 5/2/2020. He passed peacefully surrounded by family after long battle with Alzheimers. Born in Boston, MA to the late John and Adaline Carbonello. Brother of Eileen Savage of Walpole and the late Arthur Carbonello. Moved to Dedham, attended Dedham Public Schools. Joined the Navy upon graduation. Served during the Vietnam War. Received Bachelors Degree from Northeastern University. Masters Degree from Anna Maria College. He had a successful career as a Bio-Medical Engineer. Husband of MaryEllen (Di Stefano) Carbonello for 52 years. Father of Barbra Vail & her husband Richard of Murrieta, CA; Sheila Reissfelder & her husband Peter; Christine Doyle & her husband Michael; Stefanie Lenane & her husband Ryan, all of Dedham, MA. Grandfather of Grace & Mickey Doyle, Jake Reissfelder and Lucy & Cohen Lenane, all of Dedham, MA. Survived by his sister and brother-in-laws, nieces & nephews, and many relatives who loved him. Welcomed into Heaven by his In-Laws, Dom & Ellie DiStefano and his nephew, Skip DiStefano. He was a kind and gentle soul, who would help anyone in need. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from May 8 to May 17, 2020