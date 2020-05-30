Daniel R. ODonnell, Jr. of Branford, CT., formerly of Norwood, May 25, 2020. Devoted son of Suzanne Rougeau of Plainville and the late Daniel R. ODonnell, Sr. Brother of Nicole Precourt and her husband Michael of Norton. Boyfriend of Jodie Swiderski of Branford, CT. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private funeral service will be held at the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, Dedham on Monday, June 1 Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com..
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Transcript & Bulletin from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.