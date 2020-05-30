Daniel R. ODonnell Jr.
Daniel R. ODonnell, Jr. of Branford, CT., formerly of Norwood, May 25, 2020. Devoted son of Suzanne Rougeau of Plainville and the late Daniel R. ODonnell, Sr. Brother of Nicole Precourt and her husband Michael of Norton. Boyfriend of Jodie Swiderski of Branford, CT. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private funeral service will be held at the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, Dedham on Monday, June 1 Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com..

Published in Transcript & Bulletin from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
