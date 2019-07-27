Home

Wallin Funeral Home & Cremation Llc
1811 Ne 16Th Ave #A
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
(360) 675-3447
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallin Funeral Home & Cremation Llc
1811 Ne 16Th Ave #A
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
View Map
David P. Michel Obituary
David Peter Michel, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA. David was born in Natick, MA on June 1, 1938. He grew up in Norwood, MA and graduated from Norwood High School in 1957. David joined the Navy in 1957 and served for 30 years before retiring at Whidbey Island WA as a command master chief. David married Helen Hayes in 1961. He was a father of Larry, Susan, Belle, Diana, David, Peter, and Teresa. In 1990, Helen passed away. In 2000, while serving disabled American veterans, he met Dorothy, a mother of two children Jennifer and Christopher. They were married in 2001. David P. Michel is survived by his wife Dorothy Michel, children: Larry Boyle (Patty), Belle Canaday (Pat), Diana Kinney, Pete Michel (Stacey), Teresa Besaw (Jim), Jennifer Phillips (Dennis) and Christopher Anthony (Jenne). He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his wife Helen Michel, daughter Susan Anderson, son David Michel and his brothers Philip Michel, Don Michel, Bob Michel, and his sister Patricia Patsy Ham. A funeral service for David will be held at Wallin Funeral Home in Oak Harbor, WA at 11am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 followed by a graveside service with Military Honors. Family suggests memorials to online at https://www. stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now, donate by phone: (800) 805-5856, or by mail. Arrangements entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA. Please visit Davids page in our Book of Memories online at www. wallinfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019
