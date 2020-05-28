|
Denise M. Borden (McCarron) 74 of East Falmouth formerly of Norwell passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born in Newark, N.J. of the Catholic faith. Denise graduated from Livingston HS and college in Morristown New Jersey. She worked as an x-ray technician for many years and where she met her late husband Dr. Harvey Borden. Denise was a devoted Mom, Aunt, Nana and wife and will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends. Denise is survived by husband Pat Alighieri. Daughter Lori Lind and her husband Jeff of Norwell; sister of Dennis McCarron and his wife Liz of Norwell and the late Jacqueline Petrone; step-mother of, David Borden and his wife Marile, Michelle Bean (Borden) and her husband Kevin, Marlene Morris (Borden) and her husband Mark, Matthew Alighieri and his wife Morgan, Jeff Alighieri and his wife Katie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Due to the corona pandemic all services will be private. To sign Denise's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from May 28 to June 4, 2020