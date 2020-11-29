Dennett Wallace Goodrich, died on November 24, 2020, at the age of 80 after a long and courageous battle with lung disease. Born on October 7, 1940, he spent most of his early years in both Greenwich, CT and Manchester, MA. He attended Avon Old Farms School and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963 with a degree in business. Following graduation, he was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, stationed in the Caribbean on board the aircraft carrier, USS Essex, during the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following his honorable discharge, he spent three years in institutional sales for Xerox Corp and then began his career as a financial advisor at F.S. Moseley in Boston as an investment advisor in 1969. He then joined Alternative Investment Corp, which was acquired by Moors & Cabot in 1989. For the past 30 years, he has been a Senior Vice President - Investments in the Decatur, Ladd & Goodrich Advisory Group at M&C, where he continued to work until his passing. He has been a long-time resident at Fox Hill Village in Westwood, MA, but enjoyed spending time with his good friend Judi Rodrigues in Stoughton, MA. In addition to his professional career, Denny has always had a passion for golf and was a member of several clubs, including the Dedham Country & Polo Club (Dedham, MA), Essex County Country Club (Manchester, MA), The Country Club (Brookline, MA), and the Mid Ocean Club (Bermuda). Denny served for many years as a Rules Official for the Massachusetts Golf Association, and the New England Golf Association. Denny was a long time member of the Board of Directors of the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, where he served for more than forty years in many capacities, including President, Chairman of the Long Range Planning Committee, and Co-Chairman of the Annual Banquet for thirteen years. Under his stewardship, Ouimet raised millions of dollars for college scholarships, which are awarded to deserving young men and women in Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his parents John W. Goodrich of Chestnut Hill, MA, and his mother and step-father Priscilla and Lyle B. Ramsey, of Greenwich, CT. He leaves behind his brothers John A. (and Buttons van Roijen) Goodrich of New York City and New Canaan, CT and Rick L. (and Ann) Ramsey of Richmond, VA, his children: Denny Goodrich of Norton, MA; Ramsey (and Suzanne) Goodrich of Fairfield, CT; Rob (and Emily) Goodrich of Hingham, MA; and Cameron Goodrich of Boston, MA. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Riley, Halley, Carter and Lucy. He will be laid to eternal rest alongside his parents and family at the Rosedale Cemetery in Manchester, MA. In light of the COVID pandemic, there will not be a public memorial service, but rather a private ceremony for the immediate family. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dennett Goodrich Endowed Scholarship at the Ouimet Scholarship Fund, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton, MA 02766 or Ouimet Scholarship Denny leaves behind legions of good friends, young and old, all of us with wonderful memories of a man who lived life to the fullest.



