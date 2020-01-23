|
Diane Lee (Small) Bruschette from Dedham Massachusetts and long-term resident of Clarksville, Tennessee and Wareham, Massachusetts has completed her journey on January 9, 2020. She lived a full and complete life for 83 years and left this earth exactly the way she wanted, peacefully at home in her sleep of Natural Causes. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her family she created. Her essence lives on through her four children: Deborah Peterson of Huntsville, Alabama, Karen McPartland of Crestline, California, Jerome Bruschette Jr. of North Hollywood, California and Lisa Bruschette - Johnson of Clarksville, TN. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and one great: Eric Doud, Danelle, Nicholas and Kayla Peterson of Huntsville, Alabama, Sean, Shane and Erin McPartland of Crestline California and Shyann Bruschette-Johnson and Summer Johnson of Clarksville, TN & Erika Doud of Huntsville, Alabama Her only living sister is Beverly Mullen of Newberry Port, MA. Diane was a remarkable woman, and anyone lucky enough to have known her is better for it. Anywhere she went, laughter followed. She will forever live on through the memories of those who loved her the most. The celebration of her life will be held January 29th, 2020 starting with a service at Allin Congregational Church in Dedham, Massachusetts at 10 am after her ashes will be laid to rest with her mother at Highland Cemetery in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020