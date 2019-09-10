|
|
Donald "Don" Brooks, 72 of Salem, SC, died in hospice care on August 23, 2019 in Seneca, SC, formerly of Boca Raton, FL and Dedham, MA. He was born in Boston, MA to his parents, George and Madeline Brooks, raised in Dedham, MA, and served in the US Army 1967-1969 (Vietnam 1968-1969). He was a Park Ranger in Boca Raton, Florida for over 35 years. His hobbies included fishing and boating, along with his love of baseball, hockey and skiing. Don is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sue of Salem, SC; his daughter Megan Brooks of Charlotte, NC; his sister, Janet McGee (formerly of Dedham, Massachusetts) and husband Dan of Port St. Lucie, FL; two nieces, Kelly Ryan of Wilmington, MA, and Keri Donovan of Epping, NH, and nephew Sean McGee of Savannah, GA, and five great nieces and nephews, Grace, Nicholas, Maeve, Gavin and Madeline. Don will have a Celebration of Life ceremony at his home in Salem, SC at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Prisma Health Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019