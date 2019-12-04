|
Sister Enis Marie Mattozzi, CSJ (Sister Alcide), in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, December 02, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Guido and Rose (Esposito) Mattozzi and beloved sister of the late Olga Calarese, Elio Mattozzi, Chester Mattozzi, Delia MacRae and Anna Iverson. Sister Enis is survived by her loving sister, Janet Mattozzi, and her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Mary School, Winchester; Holy Family School, Rockland; St. Catherine School, Norwood; and Our Lady of Lourdes School, Jamaica Plain. Sister Enis also ministered in the Public Information Office of the Boston City-Wide Coalition; Manager of Education for the Economic Employment Administration, Boston; Vocation Education Director at the Learning Preparatory School, West Newton; and as the Administrator of the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton. Visiting hours at Holy Family Chapel, Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, 631 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA, on Monday, December 9, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at 10:30 a.m. Burial: Monday, December 9, 2019. All will gather at the Brookdale Cemetery, 86 Brookdale Avenue, Dedham, MA at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019