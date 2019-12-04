Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Family Chapel, Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse
631 Cambridge Street
Brighton, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:15 AM
Holy Family Chapel, Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse
631 Cambridge Street
Brighton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Chapel, Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse
631 Cambridge Street
Brighton, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookdale Cemetery
86 Brookdale Avenue
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Mattozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister E. Mattozzi CSJ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister E. Mattozzi CSJ Obituary
Sister Enis Marie Mattozzi, CSJ (Sister Alcide), in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, December 02, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Guido and Rose (Esposito) Mattozzi and beloved sister of the late Olga Calarese, Elio Mattozzi, Chester Mattozzi, Delia MacRae and Anna Iverson. Sister Enis is survived by her loving sister, Janet Mattozzi, and her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Mary School, Winchester; Holy Family School, Rockland; St. Catherine School, Norwood; and Our Lady of Lourdes School, Jamaica Plain. Sister Enis also ministered in the Public Information Office of the Boston City-Wide Coalition; Manager of Education for the Economic Employment Administration, Boston; Vocation Education Director at the Learning Preparatory School, West Newton; and as the Administrator of the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton. Visiting hours at Holy Family Chapel, Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, 631 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA, on Monday, December 9, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at 10:30 a.m. Burial: Monday, December 9, 2019. All will gather at the Brookdale Cemetery, 86 Brookdale Avenue, Dedham, MA at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -