Eleanor Frances Leonard, our Ellie, formerly of Westwood and Hyde Park, passed away peacefully after 94 years 6 months of giving to others on August 3rd, 2019. An Angel on earth, Ellie was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Edward J. and Mary T. Leonard on January 30, 1925. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward J. Leonard, her sister Ruth Grout, a brother Francis Leonard and a sister Dorothy Leonard. She is survived by her sister Kathleen R. Kelly of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. Ellie worked for the New England Telephone Company for over 45 years before retiring and donating the rest of her life as an Angel of Mercy to family, friends and those in need. She particularly loved performing and was quite good at the harmonica, playing with the Pearls and the Norwood Senior Center chorale group. Beloved Aunt Ellie was #1 to those who loved her as she gave everything and asked for nothing. In her eighties, she moved back in with her sister Kit and spent a wonderful 13 years by her side daily, playing scrabble, bingo at the senior center, and attending Church. Devoted Catholics, the Leonard sisters, moved in with Ellies niece Chris McMullan of Highland Ranch, Colorado, where she lived a wonderful 3 1/2 years looking at the beautiful Colorado Mountains and being at her beloved sisters side. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 21st 2019 at 10am in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Holden-Dunn-Lawler www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019