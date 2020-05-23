|
Esther Minnie Ola Duray 86, died May 16, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born January 31, 1934 in Port Saint Joe, Florida to L.P. and Ellen Idell (Norris) Ray. Esther earned her Nursing degree from Boston College and worked there as a Nursing Librarian for decades. She was a God-fearing woman, hardworking, and raised her sons to love our country. Esther was also an amazing gardener who did volunteer work in the community. She is preceded in death by her husband, Col Dr Paul Harrison Duray, Sr., U.S. Army, (Ret.); and brothers, Louis, Johnny and Donald Ray. Esther is survived by her sons, LTC Charles "Chuck" Thomas (Paula) Duray, U.S. Army, (Ret.) and Col Paul H. (Amy) Duray, Jr., U.S. Army, (Ret.); grandsons, Josh, Matt and James Duray; granddaughters, Samantha & Caroline Duray; sisters, Ellen (Ray) Kaiser, Zola (Ray) Taylor, Vivian (Ray) Thompson and Lola (Ray) Mondy; and brothers, Albert Ray and Richard Ray. "And when the king saw Queen Esther standing in the court, she won favor in his sight, and he held out to Esther the golden scepter that was in his hand. Then Esther approached and touched the tip of the scepter." A private Funeral Service was held Saturday, May 23, 2020. The service was streamed live. The link to watch the Funeral Service is on Esther's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website; tsfs.co Private Interment, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from May 23 to May 30, 2020