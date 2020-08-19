Eugene Smith

Eugene (Gene) Smith, 93, of Norwood, MA and Naples, FL died August 12, 2020 after a short illness. He was the loving husband of Lois (Bell) Smith who predeceased him in 1999; beloved father of Craig Smith and his wife Karen Lacasse of Bourne and Matthew Smith and his wife Maryann of Norfolk MA; cherished grandfather of Connor Smith and Trevor Smith and dear, later life companion of Florence Haws of Naples, FL. Mr. Smith also leaves many nieces and nephews. Gene grew up in Dedham and was proud to have lived in the "Manor" during the depression where he developed a strong work ethic at an early age from necessity. Eugene graduated from Dedham High School in 1945, enjoyed attending reunions over the years and was inducted into the Dedham High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1944 football team. He was drafted into the Army in March of his senior year where he was a rifleman in the 505th Parachute Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division. After his military service he attended Thayer Academy in Braintree prior to enrolling at Northeastern University where after years of working while attending college he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation Mr. Smith attained licences of Professional Engineer and Professional Land Surveyor. In 1950, Mr Smith was a founding partner of Norwood Engineering Co. Inc., which continues to remain in business. Eugene developed strong relationships with his clients and employees, many of whom spent decades working with the firm. He was formerly a member of the Board of Directors of Norwood Bank, Shawmut Needham Bank, and Norwood Hospital. Moving to Norwood in 1960 he and his wife Lois raised their family in the same home he resided in until his death. He was a summer resident of Cataumet, MA for many years and later a resident of Naples, Florida. Eugene enjoyed a great amount of family time with his wife and his two sons during frequent trips to Cape Cod and ski trips to New Hampshire. Mr Smith became an avid skier in the late 1950s, taught his children to ski on the front lawn and along with other Norwood families built ski houses to benear budding New Hampshire ski resorts. Eugene enjoyed time boating with his family and fostering his son Craig's interest in restoring 1930s vintage Ford trucks. In Naples Gene was embraced by his companion's family and included in weekend family gatherings, graduations and sporting events. Florence encouraged him to travel with her to Europe and to experience skiing in the Rockies. Eugene loved the game of golf and was a member of Walpole Country Club from 1960 until his death and a long time member of Pocasset Golf Club. He was actively involved in the Walpole Country Club's building committee in 1975 during the design and construction of the current golf course located on Baker Street. Gene was recently made a Lifetime Honorary Member of the club. Gene made strong and lasting connections with people, and took interest in the lives, backgrounds and experiences of his friends and will be deeply missed by many. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Norwood Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars, Inc. (norwood.dollarsforscholars.org
