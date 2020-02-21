|
Florence Isabella (Angelo) Pelaggi of Wareham formerly of Dedham, Mansfield, and Florida, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Dedham, MA on April 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Antonio & Teresa (Vaccaro) Angelo. Florence grew up in Dedham and graduated from Dedham High School with the class of 1948. After high school, she took a position at the Stop and Shop in Putterham Circle in Brookline. Florence met the love of her life, Albert Dominic Pelaggi and they were soon married on September 16, 1951 in Boston. The young couple first settled in Quincy before moving to Dedham where they raised their three children. Florence was a very talented dancer, and her passion was tap dancing. She started as a young child under the instruction of Stanley Brown of Boston and eventually opened her own dance studio; the Variety School of Dance in Dedham which she directed for 25 years. In her spare time, Florence volunteered with the Dedham High School Boosters Club, running the dance production for the minstrel shows and was also a member of the Dedham Womens Sewing Club and the Italian American Club. Another one of Florences passions was cooking. She loved to cook and host dinner parties for her family and friends. In 1992, Florence & Dom moved to Wareham where they enjoyed their retirement, spending the summers there and the bitter cold winters in warm Englewood, FL. Beloved wife of 67 years of the late Albert Dominic Pelaggi, loving mother of Paula A. Pelaggi and her husband Gerald F. Miller of Norwood, Wayne A. Pelaggi of Wrentham and the late Michael A. Pelaggi. Devoted sister of Palma T. Coccia of Mansfield and late Mary DeVito, Domenic Angelo, Pauline Cornelia, Eva DiBona, and James Angelo. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Bret Anthony, John, Michael, Nicholas and Kathleen and six beautiful great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St, Norwood on Friday, February 28 from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Catherine of Siena Parish on Saturday, February 29 at 11AM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Florences name may be made to the Oncology Department of the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center, 150 S. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020