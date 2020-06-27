Frederick Blizard
1913 - 2020
Frederick Blizard of Norwood, passed away on June 23, 2020 of pneumonia. Born February 6, 1913 in Prince Edward Island, Canada, Fred was brought to the Boston area at age five. During WW II, Fred worked at the General Ship and Engine Works in South Boston, as a member of the Local 25 Ironworkers' Union. After the war, he worked as a health inspector for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, later transitioning to a 26-year career with Raytheon Company in Bedford. He retired from the Missile Systems Division in 1978. Fred married the love of his life, Margaret Murray Blizard, in 1946. They remained happily married until her death in 1985. Fred is survived by three daughters, Janet Blizard of Chevy Chase, Maryland, Carol Walton (John) of Bethesda, Maryland, and Christine Barry of Ashfield, Massachusetts. He also leaves three granddaughters, Laura Walker (Aran), Jade Barry, and Adrienne Warrell, and three great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. A private visitation will be held at Gillooly Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held privately at St. Timothy Church in Norwood, with interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. The Blizard family wishes to thank all the good people of Norwood Hospital, Walpole Healthcare, and the Newton Visiting Angels, who provided outstanding care for many years, thus helping Fred to live independently until the last days of his life.

Published in Transcript & Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.
