William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church

Gerard E. Comeau

Gerard E. Comeau Obituary
Gerard E. Comeau of Dedham, passed March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Waterman). Loving father of Monique Monteiro (Comeau) and her husband Martin of Easton and Cassandra Comeau and Michael Jones of Duxbury. Like a father to William Del Valle and his wife Elaine of Dedham. Loved by nine grandchildren: Matthew, Madison, Maxx, Fiona, Shane, Mikey, Madeleine, Christopher and Liam. Brother of Margaret Lynch of Quincy and John Comeau of ME. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. BLS Graduate Class of 1963. Gerard touched many lives in his 50-year teaching career in Science and Auto Mechanics. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. West Roxbury, March 18th at 9a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 a.m. Visiting hours March 17th 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020
