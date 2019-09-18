Home

Grace (Paquin) Sarris, 90, of Norwood, passed away in the company of her family at Sunrise Assisted Living, Norwood Sunday evening, September 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Christos T. Sarris. Born in Salem, MA, Grace was the daughter of the late Edgar J. and Marie (Morneau) Paquin. Grace spent many years giving back to the community volunteering at church managing their books and teaching Bible study. Grace enjoined oil painting, reading, and visiting with her family and friends. Grace is survived by her daughters, Marie Plunkett of Attleboro, MA, and Christine Burke and her husband John of Norwood, MA; her grandchildren, Christa Plunkett, John S. Burke, Elizabeth M Burke and Thomas M Burke. Funeral services will be private. To send a condolence to the family please visit www. BerubeFuneralHome.com.
