|
|
Hazen Saltmarsh, 99, of Westwood, MA, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Bear Mountain Nursing Home in Andover. He was born August 17, 1920 in Somerville, MA to the late Paul and Ruth (Smith) Saltmarsh. Hazen was a graduate of Northeastern University. He was an electronic engineer with 45 years of service for the Raytheon Company. Known to his friends as Salty he was an avid amateur radio operator, with the licensed call letters K1IAO. Hazen is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy (Whitehouse) Saltmarsh, to whom he was married for 72 years. His children include Eric and his wife Lorena and Dean and his wife Rochelle. Hazen's loving grandchildren are Hilary Saltmarsh and her husband Bryan Murcia, Brooke Saltmarsh, Sam Saltmarsh and Kimberly Saltmarsh. Hazen is also survived by his loving sister Priscilla (Sue) Saltmarsh. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover, MA 01845. Graveside service will be offered at 12 Noon in the Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA on Friday January 17, 2020. For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020