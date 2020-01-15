Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conte Funeral Home
17 3RD ST
North Andover, MA 01845
(978) 681-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazen Saltmarsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazen Saltmarsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazen Saltmarsh Obituary
Hazen Saltmarsh, 99, of Westwood, MA, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Bear Mountain Nursing Home in Andover. He was born August 17, 1920 in Somerville, MA to the late Paul and Ruth (Smith) Saltmarsh. Hazen was a graduate of Northeastern University. He was an electronic engineer with 45 years of service for the Raytheon Company. Known to his friends as Salty he was an avid amateur radio operator, with the licensed call letters K1IAO. Hazen is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy (Whitehouse) Saltmarsh, to whom he was married for 72 years. His children include Eric and his wife Lorena and Dean and his wife Rochelle. Hazen's loving grandchildren are Hilary Saltmarsh and her husband Bryan Murcia, Brooke Saltmarsh, Sam Saltmarsh and Kimberly Saltmarsh. Hazen is also survived by his loving sister Priscilla (Sue) Saltmarsh. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover, MA 01845. Graveside service will be offered at 12 Noon in the Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA on Friday January 17, 2020. For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -