John G. McCormack, age 63 of Norwood and Brighton, February 26, 2020. Loving husband to Debra A. McCormack (Marie). Devoted father to Kelly A. McCormack and Sean G. McCormack of Norwood. Son of Thomas A. McCormack (deceased) and Elizabeth J. McCormack of Brighton. Brother of Theresa Converse and her husband Roger of West Roxbury, Elizabeth J. McCormack of Duxbury, Bernadette A. McMann (deceased) of Brighton, Thomas A. McCormack (deceased) and his wife Karen of Nashua, NH, Dennis P. McCormack and his wife Ann of West Roxbury, Martin P. McCormack (BFD) and his wife Christine of Marshfield and Michael F. McCormack of Brighton. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Leaves behind many dear cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. West Roxbury, Tuesday, March 3rd at 8:30am. followed by a Funeral Mass in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church", 1545 Tremont Street at 10 oclock. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to at stjude.org. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral. com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020