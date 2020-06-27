John H. Hill, 80, passed away at home Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Aubrey) Hill. Born in Boston, MA, he was a son of the late Fredrick and Anna (Conley) Hill. Mr. Hill was a wholesale bread sales manager for Wonder Bread for many years before retiring. He honorably served his country in the US Navy. Mr. Hill lived in Norwood, MA before living in Ormond Beach, FL for 17 years, now living in Chepachet, RI since September, 2017. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and being with his family. In addition to his wife Sandra, he was the father of Robert Hill (Joanna) of Chepachet, RI, Terry Hill of Norwood, MA and Steven Hill of Snow Mass, CO. He was the brother of the late Fredrick Hill. Mr. Hill is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His funeral and burial will be private. For Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in Transcript & Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.