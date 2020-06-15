John H. Howley Sr., 78, of Norwood, passed away on June 11, 2020. Born in Newton, February 3, 1942, to the late Thomas and Edna (Lake) Howley. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Margaret (Curran) Howley. John graduated from Wentworth Institute with an Associate degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the Army in 341st Combat Engineering. John enjoyed playing bingo, bowling and going to church. He was always ready for a good road trip, no matter what the destination was. What John loved most of all was spending time with his children and grandchildren. John was a loving and kind person, he will be greatly missed. John is survived by his loving children, Mary Margaret Foley and her husband Steven of Taunton and John Howley Jr. and his wife Isa of Dedham; his five adored grandchildren, James, Colleen and Bridget Preston and Evan and Naomi Howley; his cherished siblings, William Howley and his wife Lucille, Jimmy Howley and his wife Paula and Jeanne Paparazzo. John was predeceased by his twin brother Thomas Howley Jr. A Funeral services and burial will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. For additional information and online register book, please visit: www.GilloolyFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Transcript & Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.