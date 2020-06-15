John H. Howley Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Howley Sr., 78, of Norwood, passed away on June 11, 2020. Born in Newton, February 3, 1942, to the late Thomas and Edna (Lake) Howley. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Margaret (Curran) Howley. John graduated from Wentworth Institute with an Associate degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the Army in 341st Combat Engineering. John enjoyed playing bingo, bowling and going to church. He was always ready for a good road trip, no matter what the destination was. What John loved most of all was spending time with his children and grandchildren. John was a loving and kind person, he will be greatly missed. John is survived by his loving children, Mary Margaret Foley and her husband Steven of Taunton and John Howley Jr. and his wife Isa of Dedham; his five adored grandchildren, James, Colleen and Bridget Preston and Evan and Naomi Howley; his cherished siblings, William Howley and his wife Lucille, Jimmy Howley and his wife Paula and Jeanne Paparazzo. John was predeceased by his twin brother Thomas Howley Jr. A Funeral services and burial will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. For additional information and online register book, please visit: www.GilloolyFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Transcript & Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
7817620174
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved