John Joseph Antognoni, III, born on December 16, 1976 in Cambridge, passed peacefully, surrounded with love by his family, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston after a long illness. Nearly 43 years young, John had lived with a wonderful inquisitive nature. This gave him the desire to pursue many things during his life. John had resided most recently in Norwood. John graduated from Harwich High School, Saint Michaels College in Vermont, and University of Lowell. He participated in ROTC in both high school and college. John had been an active researcher for many medical companies. His ability in the technological field was unsurpassed. From a young age it was evident he had an incredible mind and a thirst for knowledge. He had used his summer vacations to attend computer camp and even went to NASAs camp for young astronauts. He attained his pilots license because he wanted to fly. He was intrigued by fine things. He was an avid wine and coin collector. John traveled extensively both for his profession and for pleasure. He loved a good home cooked meal. As a young boy he loved catching minnows at Red River Beach in Harwich. John leaves behind his loving mother Lisa Olsson and step - father Stan- ley Olsson of Norwood. His dear brothers; Andrew and his partner Liz, their children Aidan, Samantha, Madelyn, Sophia and Johnnys godchild Aries, Joseph and his wife April and their children Matthew & Megan, also by his maternal grandparents Michele and Anna Andolina of Harwich. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. John was predeceased by his father John Joseph Antognoni, Jr. and paternal grandparents John and Grace (DArrigo) Antognoni of Lexington. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We will be forever grateful of his presence in our lives. A celebration of his life will be held at Christ Church Harwich Port on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made in Johns name to the charity of ones choice. Notes of comfort may be made to his family at MorrisOConnorBlute.com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019