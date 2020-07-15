1/1
John P. Ryan
John Patrick Ryan 88, of Norwood passed away at his home on July 12, 2020 surounded by his family. Born July 6, 1932, John was the son of the late Luke and Elizabeth (McGowen) Ryan of Norwood. John is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Diane (McManus) Ryan; his loving children, Deborah Ryan & her husband Chris Basile of North Carolina, John Ryan & his wife Claire-Marie of Norwood, Christine Ryan of Dedham, Paul Ryan & his wife Suzanne of Norwood, and Sharon Ryan of Norwood. John is also survived by his seven adoring grandchildren Carly, Justine, Johnny, Luke, Ben, Ronan, and Sean, and his brother Charles Ryan & his wife Rosemary of Towaco, NJ and their children Lisa and Robert. John was a regional sales manager with Nestle Food Company for over 30 years. He also worked for the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds for 18 years. John was a decorated veteran of the United States Navy who proudly served on the USS Missouri during the Korean War. John was active in the town government, serving as a member of town meeting, the board of selectman, and a longtime member of the school committee. Additionally, John was actively involved in Norwood Little League and the Knights of Columbus; and he was an avid golfer. John was an amazing individual and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private visitation will be held at Gillooly Funeral Home in Norwood. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, with a burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Johns memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Gilloolyfuneralhome.com.

