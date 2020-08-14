Linda Marie (Roberts) Leonard, 73, of Weymouth, died August 12, 2020 after an illness. Beloved wife of Edwin; Loving sister of Dennis J (Paula) Roberts of PA, Nancy E Roberts of Norwood, Michael E (Maura) of Middleboro, and Helen M Roberts of Norwood; Cherished aunt of Kimberly (Roberts) Benfer of PA, Michael Roberts of NY, Laura (Roberts) Wolfe of MI, Ryan Roberts of Middleboro, Dennis Roberts of HI, and Tyler Roberts of Middleboro; great-aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Harold J. and Helen M (McIntosh) Roberts, Linda was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Ruprecht. Linda was a proud graduate of Norwood High School, Class of 1964. Lindas siblings would especially like to extend their deep love and gratitude to her husband, Ed, for his loving and caring devotion to Linda, especially over the past two years when a devastating stroke changed their lives forever. Burial will be private. For online guest book, please visit www.GilloolyFuneralHome.com