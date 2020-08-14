1/
Linda M. Leonard
Linda Marie (Roberts) Leonard, 73, of Weymouth, died August 12, 2020 after an illness. Beloved wife of Edwin; Loving sister of Dennis J (Paula) Roberts of PA, Nancy E Roberts of Norwood, Michael E (Maura) of Middleboro, and Helen M Roberts of Norwood; Cherished aunt of Kimberly (Roberts) Benfer of PA, Michael Roberts of NY, Laura (Roberts) Wolfe of MI, Ryan Roberts of Middleboro, Dennis Roberts of HI, and Tyler Roberts of Middleboro; great-aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Harold J. and Helen M (McIntosh) Roberts, Linda was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Ruprecht. Linda was a proud graduate of Norwood High School, Class of 1964. Lindas siblings would especially like to extend their deep love and gratitude to her husband, Ed, for his loving and caring devotion to Linda, especially over the past two years when a devastating stroke changed their lives forever. Burial will be private. For online guest book, please visit www.GilloolyFuneralHome.com

Published in Transcript & Bulletin from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
