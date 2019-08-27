Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Auditore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine C. Auditore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine C. Auditore Obituary
Lorraine C (Massimi) Auditore, 85, passed away on August 16, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Born in Boston, she raised her family in Norwood, MA, then moved to Melbourne in 1980. A homemaker and director of two Driftwood Clubs, Lorraine was preceded by her loving husband Charles and son John, while survived by her three children, Marie (Auditore) Negus of Pembroke, MA, Frank Auditore of Easton, MA & Robert Auditore of Walpole, MA and her 9 grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday October 5, 2019, 1:00 at St. Marys Church, East Walpole MA. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to: SIDS (www.sids. org), 528 Ravens Way, Naples, FL 34110. All correspondence can be directed to: Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL 32901, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare. com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.