Lorraine C (Massimi) Auditore, 85, passed away on August 16, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Born in Boston, she raised her family in Norwood, MA, then moved to Melbourne in 1980. A homemaker and director of two Driftwood Clubs, Lorraine was preceded by her loving husband Charles and son John, while survived by her three children, Marie (Auditore) Negus of Pembroke, MA, Frank Auditore of Easton, MA & Robert Auditore of Walpole, MA and her 9 grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday October 5, 2019, 1:00 at St. Marys Church, East Walpole MA. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to: SIDS (www.sids. org), 528 Ravens Way, Naples, FL 34110. All correspondence can be directed to: Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL 32901, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare. com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019