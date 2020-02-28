|
Louisa A. Fairbanks (1930-2020) daughter of Mrs. Albert Eckenbrecht, (Katherine) and Mr. Albert Eckenbrecht passed away of natural causes on February 26th, 2020. She is a graduate of the University of Utah. Received a Bachelor of Science degree awarded in 1953. Honor student at Weber College 1948-49. Former Reference and President of the Afternoon Club of Dedham. Member of the Decorative Arts Trust and Boston Museum of Fine Arts Seminarians for 25 years. She loved art, music, travel and gardening. Beloved by her surviving family: Jonathan Fairbanks (husband) and daughters, granddaughter and son in laws including: Theresa Fairbanks (Harris), Channing Harris and Olivia Harris (granddaughter) of Connecticut and Hilary Fairbanks (Burton) and Timothy Burton of Dedham, Ma. She bestowed grace and many blessings on all of them for many years. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Services and interment were held March 5th at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. For guestbook please visit www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020