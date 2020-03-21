|
Louise (Lou) Vanderbilt of Rye Colorado, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at age 69. Lou was born in Norwood MA to Michael and Antoinette Bongo. She graduated from Norwood High School, class of '68, and received her LPN at Albany OCPN in June 1977. In July of 1980, she married Paul Vanderbilt in Englewood, CO. They raised two children Christopher and Andrea. Lou was a very caring and dedicated nurse for over 35 years. Her positions include Kaiser, Denver Woman's Clinic, Hospice of St. John and Douglas County Corrections. In addition to her husband Paul and children Christopher Vanderbilt and Andrea Vanderbilt she is also survived by her brothers Michael Bongo of Norwood MA, Robert (Judd) Bongo and his wife Karen of Mansfield, MA and sister Theresa Bongo Andrews and her husband Paul (Al) of Norwood MA and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her late sister Mary Blue of Dennis, MA. Lou was a very kind and loving mother, wife and friend to many and will be sorely missed.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020