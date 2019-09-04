|
Margaret Adeline "Teeny" Lynch, August 29, 2019, ending a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. Beloved wife of the late Michael James and daughter of the late Margaret "Peggy" and Patrick Lennon. Loving mother of John & Sharon of Leesburg, VA; Maura & the late Dennis Doe of Mashpee; Katie & Tom Peters of Dedham, Michael & Jane of West Roxbury, Margaret "Meg" of Brookline, Beatrice & Mark Robbins of Lexington, Monica of West Roxbury; Theresa "Tracey" and Robert "Jake" Sills of Arlington, MA. Devoted grandmother to Ian Lynch, Los Angeles, CA; Christopher, Arlington, VA; Max Peters, Long Beach, CA; Myles Peters, Dedham; Justine Lynch, Lowell; Daniel, West Roxbury, and Emmett and Jesse Sills, Arlington, MA. Loving Auntie Teeny to dozens of nieces and nephews. Loving sister of the late Mary and Lester English, Beatrice E. Lennon, Patricia Patsy and Joe Salmon. Margaret was a retired employee of the Dedham Public Schools and a dedicated volunteer in the Southwest Boston Case Aid program and the After-School program at the Parkway YMCA. A devoted parishioner of both Holy Name and St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury, Teeny and Mike together taught CCD in their home for decades. Weekly, they prepared hundreds of meals for the homeless as the Tuesday Night Supper Group, which they delivered and served to nightly visitors at the old Pine Street Inn. Teeny was a longtime member of the Boston Harbor Yacht Club and loved nothing more than a dip in the harbor, even before it was clean. Her door was always open and her table was always set for a drop-in visit, a quick meal or a cup of tea. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the caregivers, nurses and practitioners at Rogerson House, Jamaica Plain. Remembrances may be made to the S.M.A. Fathers, 23 Bliss Avenue, Tenafly, NJ 07670 Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, September 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Interment New Calvary Cemetery. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home 617-323-5600 - See more at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019