Marilyn Grace (Yates) Stanton, Of Westwood and Sagamore Beach formerly of Weston, age 90, died June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Atty. Richard M. Stanton. Devoted mother of Richard M. Stanton Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Mt. Pleasant, MI, and Christine S. Ferrara and her husband Andrew of Westwood. Loving grandmother of Michael and his wife Isabel, Daniel, Julia, and Kathryn Stanton, Andrew and Elena Ferrara, and the late Sean Stanton. Loving great-grandmother of Sofia and Thomas Stanton and soon to be another baby Stanton. Sister of the late Mary Kathleen (Kay) Yates, Joan Richardson, and Judith Winn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Rocky River HS (Ohio), and University of Connecticut Class of 1953. Marilyn was an avid tennis player and later loved playing golf with her husband. She was a member of the Wightman Tennis Center, Sagamore Beach Colony Club, and Atlantic Golf Club. She also loved home improvement projects - especially the ones she had her son complete. Marilyn would sit in a chair and watch him do his work as if it were a movie! In 2015, Marilyn moved to Foxhill Village, where she had learned to play pool and spend time in the pool room watching the guys play games each week. Marilyn loved to shop and would go far and wide for a bargain. In her later years she became an avid sports fan religiously watching her Patriots, Celtics, and Red Sox - something that would have delighted her husband. A private funeral will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley followed by a private interment in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to The Sean James Stanton Memorial Trust, c/o Boge, Wybenga and Bradley, 215 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, 48858. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in Transcript & Bulletin from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.