Marsha Laraine (Murray) Nutting of Norwood, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019, surrounded by her family. Marsha was born on March 15th, 1948 in Keene New Hampshire. She was the daughter of the late Ora (Fenton) Murray and George Murray. She was predeceased by her brother, William Morganti. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Sheridan of Peterborough NH, her son Christopher Nutting and his wife Kate of Norwood, and her son Jason Nutting and his wife Kelly of Stoneham. Marsha had eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly: John, Lily, Kailey, Olivia, Jason, Jackson, Justin, and Waylon. She also leaves her great friends, Charlie and Mary Lynch of Stoneham. Marsha graduated from Norwood High School in 1966 and became an active member in her town and community. She was a PTA member, a member of the Norwood School Committee, and sat on the board of the Norwood Scholarship Foundation. In the early 80s, Marsha started the Norwood Girls Softball League, which later evolved into Norwood Womens Babe Ruth, giving Norwood girls over the age of 12 a league of their own. Marsha spent most of her young adult life as news reporter, working for WJMQ AM radio, the Norwood Times and the Daily Transcript Newspapers. She interviewed the likes of Caroline Kennedy, Mike Dukakis and Ted Kennedy. When Norwood Cable came into existence, she became one of the first members of the Adams Russell film crew and Marsha had the first on air Talk Show, with guests ranging from a psychic one week to a town official the next. Later in her life, Marsha worked as an Assistant Activities Director in area Nursing Home Facilities and Retirement Communities over a span of 15 years, spending many years at Fox Hill Village in Westwood. Marsha was vibrant, fun and engaging, and formed long term relationships with the residents and brought joy into many peoples lives. Marsha was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, niece, cousin and friend who loved to have a good time. She especially enjoyed dancing and sunny days at the beach in her chair. Marsha was a firecracker with the passion to be involved and to help others. She touched many lives with her big heart and loved to spend time with those who meant the most to her. Marsha was known for her laugh, colorful outfits, her wit, her wicked sense of humor, her fantastic peanut butter fudge and her awful gluten free pancakes. She loved fashion, good deals at Savers, the song YMCA, and watching her grand kids run around on scavenger hunts that she created or opening the gifts that she would give that were packaged up in box, in a box, in a box, in a box, etc. The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the staff at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington MA, for the incredible care of their mother and grandmother in her final days. Marsha impacted many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There will be no services due to her wishes but instead a celebration of life with those attending wearing bright colors (no somber black). Please come and share happy memories, good food and laughter on September 28th at Lewis II, 92 Central St, Norwood MA from 1-4:30 pm.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019