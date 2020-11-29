Matin Ross Waters, died on November 23, 2020 in the 94th year of his earthly journey. He was 93 years old. He is survived by his daughters Catherine Waters and Mara Prentice, five grand-children, and four great-grand-children (plus one on the way!). He is preceded in death by Lillian, his wife of 59 years, and daughters Barbara Waters, and Deidree Waters. The youngest of seven children, he is preceded by the passing of his father Charles Waters, mother Mary Ross Waters, brothers Harry, Raymond, Norman, Charles, and his sisters Marion and Doris. As an Eagle Scout raised in Trenton, Marty joined the US Army at the age of 17, where he served under General Jonathan M. Wainwright of San Antonio, Texas. After his discharge, Marty benefitted from the GI Bill and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University in 1948. Marty followed his education in engineering to Wenzel Tile where he was influential in advancing ceramic tiles used throughout the world. During his career, he worked several jobs on both coasts, but was most proud of his contributions to the auto industry as an executive at USM Chemical where he had the pleasure of occasionally working alongside Lido Anthony "Lee" Iacocca of Chrysler Corporation. Marty was a social jokester with a gleam in his eye and quick wit, all filtered through his caring, spiritual demeanour. He loved sailing on Farm Pond (where he lost many hats, sun glasses, and watches overboard), hiking, and tennis with friends. He travelled the world, but he was always most at home in Sherborn Massachusetts. As a long-time resident, he leaves many good friends behind. His dear Sherborn neighbor, Sarah OConnell, spent many hours with him in his final years, keeping him company and strolling through his past. From their time together, Sarah gathered some Marty trivia that provides a unique peek into Martys life. A brief sampling... His favorite hymn: In Dulci Jubilo; favorite trip with Lillian: through the Southwest United States; favorite memory raising a family: sitting on stools at a table, playing games with his girls; favorite milkshake flavor: chocolate; favorite European diplomat: Winston Churchill; favorite game show: tie - Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune; favorite Thanksgiving food: turkey and pumpkin pie - and he commuted to high school with a friend on a motorcycle. Marty leaves behind his spectacles, testicles, wallet, and watch. Due to Covid concerns, no services are planned. Donations may be sent to The Pilgrim Church, Sherborn, MA 01770. Please note, Martys new address: Pine Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Ln Sherborn, MA 01770. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
