Mary D. (Antonellis) Panaggio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 14, 2020. She was 91 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Pat" Panaggio. She was pre-deceased by her daughters Dana Stone and Patricia Forte and her husband John. She was the sister of the late James, Anthony and Joseph Antonellis and Gloria Madden. She was the beloved Mother of Sally Tesoro and husband Mike of Dedham, Pat Panaggio Jr. and his wife Kathy of Newton and Son-in-Law George Stone of Holliston. Loving Grandmother of Christina, Michelle, Nicole and Frank Tesoro, Kevin and Jeffrey Stone, Pat, Michael and Gina Panaggio, Steven and John Forte, Brenda Boudreau and Karen Munro. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many great grandchildren. Mary was a longtime Newton resident who was active in her community for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 440 Friends and Wives Club. She served on the Newton Housing Authority Board as a Commissioner for several years. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She had a big heart and always looked after her neighbors and was willing to lend a helping hand where ever she could. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and playing cards with friends. Over the years, she enjoyed traveling to Maine, California and Las Vegas. Her kind and loving heart will always be remembered and missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Association. Due to the current health crisis and regulations imposed by both church and government, funeral services and interment will be private.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020