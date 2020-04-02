|
Mary DeSimone age 85, from Roslindale, passed away on March 25, 2020, after a brief illness. Mary was born in Roxbury, Massachusetts. She graduated from Blessed Sacrament High School. Mary was married to Rudolph "Sonny" DeSimone. They were married for 55 years until his death. Mary worked for Whitings Milk Company after she graduated high school. She taught faith formation classes at the Annunciation Church in West Roxbury for many years. She was also actively involved in the Parkway Seniors organization. Mary is survived by her son James DeSimone, daughter-in-law Susan DeSimone, grandson John DeSimone, granddaughter Eva DeSimone of Minneapolis and sister-in-law Beverly Tobin of Hyde Park, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mary is preceded in death by her sons, Michael DeSimone & Richard DeSimone, and her brothers William Tobin, Hugh "Bob" Tobin, and Francis Tobin. Due to the current situation, no funeral services will be scheduled. A memorial service will be planned in the future when possible. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Annunciation Cathedral of West Roxbury. The family of Mary DeSimone wishes to thank the staff of Gormley Funeral Service in West Roxbury for their caring help, the staff and residents of the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful and loving care, and Marys nieces Jean Mahoney, Elaine Sacco, Bonnie Ward and also Donna Sylvester for everything.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020