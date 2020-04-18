|
Mary F. (Miller) Mintz, age 78 passed away on April 11, 2020 after taking ill at the Ellis Rehab & Nursing in Norwood, where she was receiving therapy. Mary was very excited about her future as she purchased a home next door to her daughter in Bridgewater and was scheduled to move in on 4/13/20. Mary was born and raised on Central Ave., in Dedham and then lived for more than 50 years in Foxboro, before moving to Sunrise Assisted Living in Norwood for the past 2 years. After raising her children, Mrs. Mintz was a long time real estate agent in the Norfolk County area. Mary enjoyed traveling, day trips, covered bridges, her many cats, reading and online shopping. Mary is survived by her daughter, Katherine Mintz and her fianc, David ODonnell of Bridgewater, and her son, Roger M. Mintz, Jr. of New York City. In addition, Mary is survived by her grandchildren, Katrina Madrid & her husband Claudio of Hanover, Daniel M. Mintz of New York City, and a great-grandson, Claudio Thomas Madrid. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Roger M. Mintz, Sr., and her three sons; Robert J. Mintz, Thomas F. Mintz, and George W. Mintz. Mary was the daughter of the late Robert & Catherine (Early) Miller of Dedham, MA. Mary also leaves behind the many staff members at the Sunrise Assisted Living, with whom she felt a close personal bond during her stay. Services will be private due to the National COVID Emergency. Donations in Marys name may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020