Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Palmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Palmer Obituary
Patricia Pat (Callihan) Palmer of West Yarmouth died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 75. She was the beloved wife of the late Bryant Palmer. Mrs. Palmer was born in Newton, MA. She graduated from Boston College with a MBA in 1968. Pat worked for Norwood High School, Crosby Yacht Yard, and most recently Yarmouth Alarm Company. She is survived by her daughter Susan (Donald) Palmer-Howes of Hopedale and her son Ralph (Karin) Palmer of Medfield. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Ashley O'Connor, Brittany Bagnoli, Elizabeth Palmer, & Bennett Palmer, five great grandchildren; Scarlett, Clayton, Mason, Gavin, & William, and her sister Phyllis (Callihan) Calsson of Orleans. Funeral Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive Hyannis, MA 02601. For more information and online memorial please visit www. ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -