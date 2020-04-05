|
Patricia Pat (Callihan) Palmer of West Yarmouth died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 75. She was the beloved wife of the late Bryant Palmer. Mrs. Palmer was born in Newton, MA. She graduated from Boston College with a MBA in 1968. Pat worked for Norwood High School, Crosby Yacht Yard, and most recently Yarmouth Alarm Company. She is survived by her daughter Susan (Donald) Palmer-Howes of Hopedale and her son Ralph (Karin) Palmer of Medfield. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Ashley O'Connor, Brittany Bagnoli, Elizabeth Palmer, & Bennett Palmer, five great grandchildren; Scarlett, Clayton, Mason, Gavin, & William, and her sister Phyllis (Callihan) Calsson of Orleans. Funeral Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive Hyannis, MA 02601. For more information and online memorial please visit www. ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020