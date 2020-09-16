Paul Francis Zeolla, a resident of Dedham, passed away on September 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 77 years old. Born in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late Patrick and Kathleen (Crotty) Zeolla. Paul was also the beloved husband of Martha L. (Murdock) for 42 years and the dear brother of Patricia Zeolla Nolan (and her husband James Nolan) of Mendon. Paul was the loving brother-in-law of Helen and Tom Rogers of Brewster, and Anne and Joseph Manning of Milton, and loving uncle of his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is also survived by Murdock and Melley cousins and Zella and Zeolla cousins. Paul received a degree in Education from Boston State College, and a Masters of Science Degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Paul loved teaching math to eighth graders at Walsh Middle School in Framingham for 14 years. He then became a software computer specialist, first at PRIME Computer, then several small companies, and he ended his career with 10 years as a Software Quality Engineer at EMC in Westborough. Paul loved solving problems. He was grateful for his wonderful coworkers at his teaching and computer careers, and valued his friends from his youth. In retirement, daily, you would find Paul in the backyard either at his 12 bird feeders or planting his beloved vegetable and flower garden, or maintaining the house and yard. He also contributed to his neighborhood with year-round Oakdale Square Alliances community -building activities, always enjoying the spirit of all the volunteers and the joy of the children at the neighborhood parties, and landscaping the Oakdale Common. Paul loved cross country skiing, canoeing, hiking and especially, riding roller coasters. He enjoyed watching Boston professional sports. He loved going to the theatre, especially North Shore Music Circuss annual play, Christmas Carol. He had a large collection of music dating from the 1950s. Christmas was an all-year joy for Paul, in preparing for and celebrating this Holiday. Paul was quietly deeply spiritual. Paul was known for his gentleness, his quiet humor (He had the best Donald Duck quacks!), and his good heart. He loved to play with local children and he also valued the wisdom of elders. He was appreciated for his specialized gifts chosen for family and friends for their special occasions. Paul and Martha shared over 42 years of good times together, both at home, with friends, and in recent years, on spectacular trips to Panama, Alaska, the Rose Parade and the National Parks. Paul was a gentle soul. We will all deeply miss him. Interment will be private. Donations in Pauls memory may be made to VNA Hospice Care, 100 Trade Center, Ste G500, Woburn, MA 01801 or to Celtic Angels, Home Health Care, 60 Dedham Ave., Ste. 105, Needham, MA 02492 (For those unable to afford home care). A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future. To sign guest book, visit website www.folsomfuneral.com
.