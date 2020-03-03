|
|
Porcina (de Pina) Gomes of Norwood, MA passed away on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at the age of 73. Born on September 1, 1946 in Ribeira, Portugal she was the daughter of the late Germana Tavares (de Bastos) & Manuel Tavares de Pina. Porcina grew up in the small village of Ribeira before moving to Lisbon in 1964 and then immigrating with her family to the United States in 1973 where they settled in the town of Norwood. Before her retirement, Porcina worked as a Nurses Aid at New Pond Village in Walpole for many years. Porcina was a devout Catholic and daily parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Norwood. She loved to travel the world visiting different Catholic religious sites which included Jerusalem, Israel, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France, the Our Lady of Medjugorje in Croatia, and the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Ftima in Portugal which was the most special to her. Porcina loved spending time with her family and cherished the times she spent with her grandchildren. She was the loving mother of Cristina Baker & her husband Jonathan of England and Manuel Gomes & his wife Diane of Shrewsbury, MA. Devoted sister of Adelaide de Pina of Portugal. Adored avo to Sophia Gomes & Matthew Gomes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., Norwood, on Monday, March 9th from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 547 Washington St., Norwood on Tuesday, March 10th at 11AM. Burial will take place in Portugal. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Porcinas memory may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 547 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020