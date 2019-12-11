|
|
Robert A. Baxter, Jr., 75, of Scituate, formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of November 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Linda (Barrett) Baxter. Devoted father of Robert T. Baxter and his wife Roberta Kellman Baxter of California, Thomas W. Baxter and his wife Jill Moran Baxter of Hong Kong, and Christopher M. Baxter and his wife Carrie Thomas Baxter of Connecticut. Cherished Grampy to Molly, Annabel, Nate, Jed, Ty, Luke, Emma, Christopher, Jr., Grace, Jacob and Reagan. Loving brother of Richard Baxter and his wife Maureen of NH, Peter Baxter and his wife Candi of FL and David Baxter and his wife Karen of NH. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bob was a long time resi- dent of Norwood. He and Linda were high school sweethearts who raised their 3 boys in the town and never missed a chance to watch them on the baseball field. Bob was a graduate of Norwood High School and Boston College, and had a long career in the home heating oil business before retiring to Scituate and discovering a knack for gourmet cooking. Bob led a life of quiet dedication to his family, friends, colleagues, and clients, and always put the needs of others before his own. A memorial mass will take place at 10am on December 16th at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate. A further celebration of Bobs life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019