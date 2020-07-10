1/
Robert B. Hastings
Robert B. Hastings, age 65, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Norwood, Mass. Rob was the son of the late Catherine R. (Phalen) Hastings and John V. Hastings, Jr. Known as "Halo" Hastings to many of his close friends, Rob played center for the Norwood High football team. A graduate of Norwood High School and North Adams State College, he served his country in the Air Force as a Military Policeman, both overseas and domestically. Over approximately thirty-five years, Rob worked in the field of document management and storage for Bell & Howell, Iron Mountain and as an independent contractor planning and facilitating the construction and renovation of document storage locations throughout the United States. Rob will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his generosity and his kindness toward everyone. Rob loved his family and rarely missed a holiday or family event. You could always count on a birthday card from "Uncle Robbie" - he always remembered his family on their special day. Rob is predeceased by his sister, Susan Pothier and his nephew, Marc DiLorenzo. He is survived by six siblings: Barbara and Joseph Susi of Norwood, Massachusetts, Jeanne and Stephen DiLorenzo of Woodland Park, Colorado, Jack and Joanne Hastings of Naples, Florida, Jim and Jane Hastings of Brewster, Massachusetts, David Hastings of Mashpee, Massachusetts, Cathy Hastings of Rochester, New York and Shawn Pothier of Rowley, Massachusetts. Rob is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins. A celebration of Robs life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/CaseyStreetGang or mail checks to: Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, P.O. Box 3595, Boston, MA 02241 with "Casey Street Gang in memory of Robert B. Hastings" in the memo line.

Published in Transcript & Bulletin from Jul. 10 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 836-1466
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 10, 2020
What a great guy, I will always remember you fondly. Liz Hand
Liz Hand
Coworker
July 10, 2020
To Bob's family...my sincere condolences:

I had the pleasure of working with Bobby for 20 years at Iron Mountain. We spent much time together including meetings/managing projects and travel. Some highlights were our meals at his favorite spot "Cracker Barrel" :-). Any place we dined he always loved the soup and was never a fan of seafood. I know Bob was a very private person but we were able to spend much time talking during our many road trips around the country. We talked about his recent health challenges but he never wanted anything to slow him down.....that was Bob. This was consistent in his mantra during hundreds of projects Bob managed..."Just Get I Done". Bobby had an unbelievable work ethic and took such pride in serving his customer base.
I do know that he loved his family and cherished his mother beyond words can say. Bob and I shared so many laughs over the years which I can write a book on our travel experiences together. As I said, Bobby was indeed a very private man with a tough shell to crack but I was certainly able to see his HUGE heart and enjoyed our time together. I am a better person for knowing Bob and he positively affected more lives than he could ever imagine.

RIP my friend Bobby
John Fell
July 10, 2020
I enjoyed working with Bob and considered him a friend. I will miss traveling with him and found him to be one of the most caring individuals I had the privilege of working with. My prayers are with his family. Keep his memory in your heart and realize that a lot of us appreciated him for the man that he was.
Jerry Schultz
July 10, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Rob's family. I had worked with Rob for numerous years at Iron Mountain. Always a kind word, alway a willing listener and always a friend. He will be missed.
July 9, 2020
Bob and I met when I went to work for IM in Atlanta. I learned from Bob the very best information storage details and security requirements as he coached me on the nuances of the trade. A hard working individual with lots of caring for others. Thank you Bob and may your soul Rest In Peace.

My sincere condolences to his sister, Susan and his entire family
Jose (Joe) Castellanos
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Bob was a great friend and customer. I worked as a supplier for him for over 25 years on countless projects. He was professional and expected us to get the job done right. We enjoyed his dry sense of humor and he was fun to be around. He will be missed.
Jeff Andrews
July 9, 2020
I had the tremendous pleasure of working alongside Bob for the past several years. He was an incredible man who made all those around him so happy to be in his presence. Bob was a phenomenally hard working individual who always made time for those in need. I consider myself blessed to have known him and mourn his passing. My sincerest condolences to his family.
James Ward
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
