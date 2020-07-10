To Bob's family...my sincere condolences:



I had the pleasure of working with Bobby for 20 years at Iron Mountain. We spent much time together including meetings/managing projects and travel. Some highlights were our meals at his favorite spot "Cracker Barrel" :-). Any place we dined he always loved the soup and was never a fan of seafood. I know Bob was a very private person but we were able to spend much time talking during our many road trips around the country. We talked about his recent health challenges but he never wanted anything to slow him down.....that was Bob. This was consistent in his mantra during hundreds of projects Bob managed..."Just Get I Done". Bobby had an unbelievable work ethic and took such pride in serving his customer base.

I do know that he loved his family and cherished his mother beyond words can say. Bob and I shared so many laughs over the years which I can write a book on our travel experiences together. As I said, Bobby was indeed a very private man with a tough shell to crack but I was certainly able to see his HUGE heart and enjoyed our time together. I am a better person for knowing Bob and he positively affected more lives than he could ever imagine.



RIP my friend Bobby

John Fell