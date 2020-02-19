|
|
Robert J. Donahue, a lifelong resident of Norwood, MA passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 71. Born on April 19, 1948 in Norwood, MA he was the son of the late Charles L. & Katherine (Gallagher) Donahue. Bob graduated from Norwood High School with the class on 1966 where he was a captain of the hockey team. He then went on to play hockey at Brown University where he graduated with the class of 1971. After graduation, Bob taught at Norwood High School for two years before enrolling at Suffolk University Law School. After law school he joined his fathers law practice and they formed the firm Donahue & Donahue in Norwood. Bob was on the Board of Directors at Norwood Bank and was a founding member and board member of The Friends of St. Nick. Bob was passionate about Norwood sports and was very active in the Friends of Norwood Hockey and the Norwood Gridiron Club. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing and loved spending time with his family. Beloved husband of Theresa (Smith) Donahue. Loving father of Scott Lonsdale of Hertford, NC and the late Stacey Lonsdale. Cherished grandfather of Hayden Lonsdale, McKenzie Lonsdale, and Colby Lonsdale. Devoted brother of Charles Donahue & his wife Nancy of Westwood and Kathy McCall & her husband Daniel of San Francisco. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his wingman Morgan Donahue. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., Norwood on Sunday, February 23 from 11:00AM-2:00PM. At the request of the family all other services will be private. Roberts family would like to thank the nurses & doctors at Brigham & Womens Hospital especially Dr. Hugh Flanagan his friend from St. Catherines School in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Roberts name may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020