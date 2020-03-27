|
|
Sarah (Joseph) Pucci, age 92 passed away on March 24, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Sarah was born on January 9, 1928 in Boston, Massachusetts, as the fifth child to Michael and Miriam (Kaanan) Joseph. Sarah was a caring, devout, and thoughtful girl from a young age, and a beloved sister and friend to all throughout her life. After graduating from high school, Sarah worked alongside her brothers and sisters at her fathers business, M. Joseph Sewing Machine Company in West Roxbury. She attended night classes at Northeastern University and graduated with her degree in Business Management in June of 1950. Sarah spent her working career as a bookkeeper at Westwood Lodge. Whenever she could, she spent time volunteering: she served on the AABA board and was an active member of her church, where she was the Superintendent of the Sunday School for many years. Sarah settled with her family in Norwood, MA where she raised her three children and lived an active life as an involved member of the community. Sarah was an avid ballroom and line dancer and hostess extraordinaire. She loved the company of a good book, treasured chatting the day away with her friends, enjoyed trips to the beach, and always ended her day with a chocolate or two. Sarah cared endlessly for her family, and was a cherished Sito and Sittee to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sarahs legacy of kindness, generosity, and love, will live on through her friends and family. Sarah is predeceased by her parents, Michael and Miriam Joseph, her brothers Joseph, Nicholas, and Arthur Joseph, her sister Rose Joseph, her son Robert Pucci, and her grandson Keith Kinosian. Sarah is survived by her loving children Christine Byron and her husband Donald, and Karen Kinosian and her husband Joseph; her grandchildren, Kristopher Kinosian, Kara Floyd and her husband David, Michael Byron, and Jennifer Byron; her great-grandchildren Kennedy Rose Floyd, Zoey Sarah Floyd, and Jesse Keith John Floyd; her sisters Lillian Joseph and Helen Dalton; her sister-in- law Irene Joseph; her loving nieces, nephews, and cousins; and, her many beloved friends. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Sarahs memory may be made to a foundation near to her heart, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; St. George Orthodox Church Building Fund, 6 Atwood, Ave. Norwood, MA 02062; or to Hebrew Senior Life Hospice, 80 Newbridge Way, Dedham, MA 02026. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020