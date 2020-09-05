1/1
Suzanne L. Thurston
Suzanne L. Thurston died on August 26, 2020, after a brief illness (not COVID). Born in Boston, MA, she grew up in the towns of Brookline and Dedham, MA. A graduate of Dedham High School and Wheelock College (Boston, class of 1954), Suzanne taught school in Avon, CT, until her marriage in November, 1954, to Robert N. Thurston of Westwood, MA. After living in Westwood, MA, Evansville, IN, and Deerfield IL, they retired to Marco Island, FL in 1988. Following her husband's death in 2007, she moved to Lincolnshire, IL, in 2013. Suzanne was a volunteer tutor in the public schools in Illinois and Florida as well as doing volunteer work in Highland Park Hospital (IL), Naples Community Hospital ( FL) and Marco Health Center (FL). She also taught English as a Second Language. Suzanne is remembered as an advocate for learners of all ages. She loved and nurtured countless infants , children, and adults in hospitals, schools, and through private tutoring. A life-long learner, she continued taking Spanish classes and closely followed current events until her death. She was a kind and loyal friend and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, Robert, Suzanne is survived by her children: Deborah A. Wadden (Donald) of Westlake Ohio, David W. Thurston (Keiko) of Washington, D.C., and Janet E. Travetto (David) of Lincolnshire, IL , seven grandchildren: Peter R. Wadden, Daniel P. Wadden, Robert W. Thurston, Hannah S. Thurston, Jonathan H. Travetto, Allison G. Travetto and Ryan C. Travetto, and 2 great grandchildren: Zoey Thurston and Olivia Wadden. Private services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Suzanne L. Thurston Scholarship, Boston University Development and Alumni Relations, 595 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 700, West Entrance, Boston, MA 02215.

Published in Transcript & Bulletin from Sep. 5 to Sep. 12, 2020.
