|
|
Victor R. Levesque, 70 of Bloomsbury N.J. Formerly of Norwood, Ma. January 25, 2020. Born in Pawtucket R.I. to Rita (Gauthier) and Rosario R. Levesque. Devoted husband of Barbara (Thompson) McAulay - Levesque. Loving father of Jason Levesque and his wife Jennifer of South Orange N.J., Dr. Craig Levesque and his wife Laurie of Bloomsbury N.J., Jaclyn Levesque of Norwood, Ma. and Courtney McAulay-Patterson and her wife Brooke Patterson of Avon Ma. Adoring Grampie to grandchildren,Veronica and Penny Levesque of South Orange N.J. and Brendan Levesque of Bloomsbury N.J. He is also survived by his former wife,Corrine Levesque of Norwood Ma. and many dear friends and family members. Victor worked for many years as a Support Services Director for hospitals in the Boston area. He was active in Boy Scouts, Norwood Girls Softball, but he was most proud of his own childrens accomplishments. He was also an advocate for adopting shelter dogs. Funeral arrangements made by James Funeral Home, Bethlehem, Pa. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to 11th Hour Rescue PO Box 218 Rockaway N.J. 07866 in his memory.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020