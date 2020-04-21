|
Wendall J. Willis,74, of Snellville, GA. passed away on April 17th, 2020. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin (Jennifer) Willis; daughter Jessica Potter: mother, Etta Willis: sister, Susan Davis, brother, George Willis; grandchildren, Madilyn, Brandon, Emma and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Seufurt Willis. The family has chosen cremation with a service to be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA. 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020