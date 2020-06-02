Youssif H. Shanshiry, 72, passed away at home in Norwood, Massachusetts on May 26, 2020 with his children by his side following a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. 'Truly we belong to God, and to Him we return.' Born in Loubieh, Palestine, he was the son of the late Hussein Shanshiry and Fatimeh Rashdan. Youssif was raised in the Burj el-Shemali refugee camp in South Lebanon. A distinguished student, he was admitted to teacher's college and earned a scholarship to a summer language program in Pau, France where he met the love of his life, Janet Lucille Quinn of Newton. With Janet's help, Youssif immigrated to the United States in 1971 to study mathematics, ultimately earning a Master in Science from Boston University. He went on to lead a varied career as a teacher, business executive, entrepreneur, and software engineer. Youssif was respected for his deep moral convictions, and loved for his sense of humor and boundless generosity. Youssif leaves behind his wife Janet (Quinn) Shanshiry; son Rabih and his wife Rachel of Westwood and their daughters Layla and Amira; daughter Yasmin of North Andover; nephew Yassir, whom he raised, and his wife Rosemarie of Newton and their son Noah and daughter Lily; four sisters: Hasna, Hamdeh, Naimet, and Halimeh; and countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews around the world including in Lebanon, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. He is predeceased by his older brother Ahmad. Youssif has been laid to rest in the Garden of Forgiveness at the Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury.



