Charles A. Tower Sr. of Abington, died May 5, 2019, at age 89. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. Tower of Abington; loving father of Charles A. Tower Jr. and wife Tina, David Tower and wife Joanne, Linda Koehler and husband Frederick, and Judith Pucci and husband Joseph. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Thursday, May 9, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Abington Mariner from May 7 to May 14, 2019