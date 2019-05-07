Home

Charles A. Tower Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles A. Tower Sr. Obituary
Charles A. Tower Sr. of Abington, died May 5, 2019, at age 89. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. Tower of Abington; loving father of Charles A. Tower Jr. and wife Tina, David Tower and wife Joanne, Linda Koehler and husband Frederick, and Judith Pucci and husband Joseph. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Thursday, May 9, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Abington Mariner from May 7 to May 14, 2019
