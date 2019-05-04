Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Schofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Schofield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David E. Schofield Obituary
David E. Schofield, 61, of Rockland, passed away suddenly on October 3, 2018. David attended high school at South Shore Vocational School in Hanover, graduating in 1975, with a focus on sheet metal fabrication. He went on to work at Russ Electric in Hingham, Eastman Metal Fab in Rockland, H.H. Arnolds in Rockland, the Christian Science Publishing Society in Boston, and finally worked almost 20 years with DXL group in Canton. Dave enjoyed watching sports and going for walks in the woods. He was the beloved son of Ralph and Sue (Eyer) Schofield; brother of Douglas E. Schofield (Maryanne) and Judy A. Schofield; uncle of Kaitlyn E. Duff (Alex), Michael D. Schofield (fiance Nichole Anderson), Jillian F. Schofield and Dylan E. Schofield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for David on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Channing Universalist Church, 45 Webster Street, Rockland, with luncheon immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Channing Universalist Church.
Published in The Abington Mariner from May 4 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.