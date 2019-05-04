|
David E. Schofield, 61, of Rockland, passed away suddenly on October 3, 2018. David attended high school at South Shore Vocational School in Hanover, graduating in 1975, with a focus on sheet metal fabrication. He went on to work at Russ Electric in Hingham, Eastman Metal Fab in Rockland, H.H. Arnolds in Rockland, the Christian Science Publishing Society in Boston, and finally worked almost 20 years with DXL group in Canton. Dave enjoyed watching sports and going for walks in the woods. He was the beloved son of Ralph and Sue (Eyer) Schofield; brother of Douglas E. Schofield (Maryanne) and Judy A. Schofield; uncle of Kaitlyn E. Duff (Alex), Michael D. Schofield (fiance Nichole Anderson), Jillian F. Schofield and Dylan E. Schofield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for David on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Channing Universalist Church, 45 Webster Street, Rockland, with luncheon immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Channing Universalist Church.
Published in The Abington Mariner from May 4 to May 11, 2019