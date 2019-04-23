Home

Dean W. Harris, lifelong resident of Abington, died April 21, 2019, at age 61. He was the loving brother of twin sister Deborah Slonina of Abington, Lynda Croal of Reading, and the late David Walker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dean graduated from Abington High School, class of 1976. A funeral service will be held at the Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 8 p.m. Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dean to , 33 Lyman St., Ste. 205 (Summer Camps), Westborough, MA 01581. For directions, online guest book, and complete notice, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Abington Mariner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019
